INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis area Kroger stores will close early on Thanksgiving Day this year.

According to a statement from a company spokesperson, all Indianapolis area Kroger stores will open as usual on Thanksgiving Day. Their closing times, however, have been moved to 3 p.m.

Local Kroger pharmacies will be closed for all of Thanksgiving Day. Kroger representatives indicated that central Indiana stores will resume normal operations on Black Friday (Nov. 24).

Company officials also reported that Kroger Marketplace stores will open at 6 a.m. for Black Friday shoppers.