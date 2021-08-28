Indianapolis Animal Care Services staying open later Saturday as part of national Clear the Shelters campaign

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is giving people more time to adopt a new pet Saturday.

As a part of the national Clear the Shelters campaign, IACS is hosting a Late Night Adopt-A-Thon Saturday. By staying open later, the shelter hopes to find more animals new homes and free up some much-needed kennel space.

Along with free adoptions, each pet adopted will go home with a special goodie bag.

The shelter is located at 2600 S. Harding St in Indianapolis. They will be open until 8 p.m.