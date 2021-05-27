Indianapolis Animal Care Services runs out of space for animals

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is calling out for people to adopt after they ran out of space to house animals.

The organization said Thursday they have reached a critical capacity for dogs and cats. They have reached the point where they have had to set up crates in their hallways.

“When I say space is critical right now, we started the day with no openings and had a dog come in overnight that had to be housed in a crate. We’re not set up to house dogs long-term in crates,” said Katie Trennepohl, deputy director of IACS.

Trennepohl says while dog intake is the same as usual, they are seeing an increase in cats and kittens. She says that is because it is the beginning of kitten season. With the weather being nicer, she expects the IACS will see an increase in dogs coming in.

“What we’re seeing are that our adoptions are much lower and our transfers out to rescue partners because their adoptions are lower have definitely slowed down, so that’s whats kind of created this bottleneck for us,” Trennepohl said.

The IACS encourages people who find a stray to exhaust all options to get that animal home before bringing it to the shelter. That includes posting to neighborhood Facebook pages and lost and found pages such as Indy lost pet alert.

“Most animals are going to be only a block or two from where theyre at, so actually bringing them across town to the shelter really isn’t the best option for them especially if the owner doesn’t have access to transportation or something like that,” Trennepohl said.

As people return to work, IACS is trying to make it so people don’t have to surrender their animals. The Indy CARES program helps provide and connect pet owners with resources that include medical vouchers, short-term foster care, and re-homing assistance among other things.

For people looking to adopt, IACS is offering free adoptions. All animals are microchippend and either spayed or neutered. They also have their first round of vaccines. The organization has a “cuddle before you commit” program, where people can try their new furry friend out for a few weeks to make sure it is the right fit.

To learn more about the IACS, or to see the animals up for adoption, visit Indy.gov/ACS.