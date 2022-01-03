Indianapolis Animal Care Services hosting rapid hire event this week

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Animal Care Services announced a “rapid hiring” event set for Jan. 6 from 3 to 7 p.m. in an effort to fill as many open positions as possible.

Candidates interested in the jobs are encouraged to come to the shelter located at 2600 S. Harding Street with their resume for an on-site interview. IACS stated they intend to extent job offers to prospective employees by the following day.

Current open positions within IACS are:

Adoption Coordinator

Adoption Counselor

Animal Control Officers

Kennel Shift Leader

Senior Animal Care Technicians

Veterinary Assistants

According to IACS, most new hires will be able to begin working by Jan. 12.

IACS and Human Resource representatives with the City of Indianapolis will be on hand to assist individuals throughout the application process and answer any questions about open positions. Offers will be contingent on passing a background check.

For more information on open positions at Indianapolis Animal Care Services, click here.