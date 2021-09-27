Indianapolis Animal Care Services full, free adoptions

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) announced today that it is completely out of room and now housing animals in temporary crates until a cage opens up.

The shelter encourages anyone who has been thinking of adopting to do so now.

Adoptions are free and appointments are no longer required.

If you are not able to adopt, the shelter has other ways you can help out.

Foster an IACS animal. IACS is always looking for foster families. Fostering helps animals out of the stressful environment of a shelter. IACS provides all of the necessary supplies for fostering an animal.

IACS is always looking for foster families. Fostering helps animals out of the stressful environment of a shelter. IACS provides all of the necessary supplies for fostering an animal. Share our story. Share this story to your social media and/or send to someone that you know who could take home and love any of our animals.

Share this story to your social media and/or send to someone that you know who could take home and love any of our animals. Volunteer. IACS is always looking for volunteers. To learn more about volunteering visit their website.

IACS is always looking for volunteers. To learn more about volunteering visit their website. Donate. IACS is supported financially by the non-profit Friends of Indianapolis Animal Care Services foundation. Donations help a number of programs throughout the shelter and help keep pets in their homes and out of the shelter by providing food and supplies, medical care, spay and neuter, and much more.