INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis International Airport has gone above and beyond to welcome All-Star guest, installing unique NBA graphics throughout the terminals, baggage claim, and seating areas. These distinctive decorations, celebrating the arrival of the All-Star weekend in Indianapolis this February, will catch your eye.
Graphics created by local artists can be seen in the following airport locations:
- Catwalk
- Civic Plaza windows
- Civic Plaza court
- Guest Services counter
- Moving walkways on Concourse A & B
- Baggage Claim exit doors
- Baggage Claim beams and chutes
- Ground Transportation Center
- Lower Level column wraps
- Concourse Exit Gate Cubes
- Fixed base operators
In the coming weeks, visitors to the airport can expect live music, pop-up shops for exclusive All-Star merchandise, and additional custom artwork.
“Soon, All-Star will convene in the greatest hosting city and the greatest basketball state in the nation. It wasn’t just our love for the game that landed All-star here; it was our collaborative community mindset and long resume of hosting hundreds of national and international sporting events, among so many other significant conventions and events,” said Senior Public-Affairs Consultant Stephanie McFarland.
“Indy has an impressive track record! The community and its leaders rally around big events, like All-Star, and the Indianapolis International Airport is among the first to welcome fans with Hoosier Hospitality. We’re ready to deliver a world-class experience that continues to make us known as the Best Airport in North America, year after year.”
All-Star will occur in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18.