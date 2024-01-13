INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis International Airport has gone above and beyond to welcome All-Star guest, installing unique NBA graphics throughout the terminals, baggage claim, and seating areas. These distinctive decorations, celebrating the arrival of the All-Star weekend in Indianapolis this February, will catch your eye.

Graphics created by local artists can be seen in the following airport locations:

  • Catwalk
  • Civic Plaza windows
  • Civic Plaza court
  • Guest Services counter
  • Moving walkways on Concourse A & B
  • Baggage Claim exit doors
  • Baggage Claim beams and chutes
  • Ground Transportation Center
  • Lower Level column wraps
  • Concourse Exit Gate Cubes
  • Fixed base operators

In the coming weeks, visitors to the airport can expect live music, pop-up shops for exclusive All-Star merchandise, and additional custom artwork.

“Soon, All-Star will convene in the greatest hosting city and the greatest basketball state in the nation. It wasn’t just our love for the game that landed All-star here; it was our collaborative community mindset and long resume of hosting hundreds of national and international sporting events, among so many other significant conventions and events,” said Senior Public-Affairs Consultant Stephanie McFarland.

“Indy has an impressive track record! The community and its leaders rally around big events, like All-Star, and the Indianapolis International Airport is among the first to welcome fans with Hoosier Hospitality. We’re ready to deliver a world-class experience that continues to make us known as the Best Airport in North America, year after year.”

All-Star will occur in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18.