WABASH, Ind. — A World War II veteran is being honored for his service to our country and our Indiana community.

98-year-old George Dingledy served 33 months of active duty in the Pacific Theater during WWII. He has been in his local rotary club for 64 years and once served as the Mayor of Wabash, Indiana.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb honored Dingledy on Tuesday with the Sagamore of the Wabash Award.

The award is the highest honor regularly bestowed by the governor and goes to someone who shows dedication and service to the state of Indiana.