EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville woman charged with neglect after a six-month-old child was treated for “near fatal” rat bites was sentenced to two years suspended probation on Wednesday.

Delaina Thurman entered a plea agreement to charges of neglect in December. Under the plea agreement, Thurman asked to be sentenced to two years suspended probation and agreed to not have contact with the victim unless permitted by DCS.

Authorities say Thurman is the aunt of the child who sustained more than 50 bites to his forehead, cheek and nose. The child also reportedly had missing fingers.

Trials for the child’s parents, Angel and David Schonabaum, are scheduled to begin in April.