CASS COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana woman was killed Wednesday in Cass County by a 100-pound dog that is still on the loose, according to local police.

In a news release sent Wednesday afternoon, Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroder said that 89-year-old Beverly Hayden had died earlier in the day after a pit bull attacked her in her living room.

Fatal attack

According to the sheriff, first responders were called around 5:50 a.m. to the 200 block of County Road 400 West for an “elderly female that had been attacked” by her dog.

Upon arrival they found a woman, later identified as the 89-year-old Hayden, suffering from dog attack injuries.

Cass County Coroner George Franklin later pronounced Hayden deceased, police said. Her next of kin notifications have been made, according to CCSO.

A preliminary sheriff’s investigation shows that Hayden was attacked in the living room of her residence by her pet.

According to Sheriff Schroder, a family member attempted to stop the dog but “couldn’t prohibit” the attack.

Dog on the loose

After the attack, officials said the dog escaped the residence and is still loose in the area. The dog is described as a 100-pound black pit bull with a white chest that is not wearing a collar.

According to Sheriff Schroder, Logansport police flew a drone over the area to search for the dog to no avail.

Anyone who locates the pit bull involved in the attack is being asked to call 911 immediately so that animal control can respond and capture them.

Officials also advised that if you do see the pit bull, do not approach the animal on your own.

More information

Agencies assisting in the death investigation include the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the Logansport Police Department, Cass County Animal Control, Cass County EMS and the Cass County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with additional information regarding the attack and Hayden’s death is being asked to call the sheriff’s office at (574) 753-7800.

“This is an ongoing investigation and no foul play is suspected,” Sheriff Schroder said.