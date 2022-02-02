Indiana winter storm road conditions: live updates

As the winter storm starts to change from rain to ice to snow across Indiana, the FOX59/CBS4 team will keep you updated on any big accidents or road shutdowns.

3:00pm Wednesday

From Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine “I just hit the change-over from rain to ice in Northern Hamilton County Road conditions will deteriorate quickly”

2:00pm Wednesday

CRASH NOW CLEARED From Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers “Tippecanoe County – Interstate 65 is shut down southbound at the 168 mile-marker due to a crash at the 164 mile-marker. Traffic is being diverted to State Road 38.”

