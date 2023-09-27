INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University has launched a new initiative that will make it easier for Indianapolis Public School students to enroll by admitting learners with a 3.0 GPA or higher.

According to a press release from IU Indianapolis, students will now only need to fill out a short form online to activate their admission. Formally, students would have to apply, supply their high school transcripts, and pay an application fee.

“Ninety percent of the graduates from our Indianapolis campus stay in Indiana after school and give back to the state. This is just one way IU is fueling the state’s talent pipeline and making a positive difference in the lives of our students, their families and the broader community,” interim IUPUI Chancellor Carol Anne Murdoch-Kinch said.

The seamless admissions initiative builds on a longstanding partnership between IU’s Indianapolis campus and IPS, which touches dozens of schools and includes tutoring, mentoring, college and career readiness, and STEM-focused programs. Photo by James Brosher, Indiana University. (Credit: Indiana University)

The seamless admissions initiative will alert IPS students who meet the requirements with an email and postcard beginning this fall.

“This is an important step to give more students the opportunity to pursue higher education,” said IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson. “By eliminating deadlines, application fees or the need for a transcript, we hope this new initiative will give more students the chance to go to school right here in Indianapolis.”

The students who are granted admissions will begin at IU Indianapolis in the fall semester of 2024.

The campus, in the heart of downtown Indianapolis, is most known as IUPUI. However, IU and Purdue University are set to officially end their partnership after 53 years.