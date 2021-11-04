Increased sexual assaults lead to IU Greek life canceling parties, students say

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University’s Panhellenic and Interfraternity councils are canceling all parties and joint activities indefinitely, according to several Greek life students.

Neither council returned requests for comment Monday.

“They just decided that we’re going to do a little social break too. I think just kind of take a break and take a step back because there’s been a lot of incidents and sexual assault happening on campus,” sorority member Macy Miller said.

According to IU crime logs, there have been at least six sexual assaults connected to Greek life houses since the start of September.

The most recent one happened at the Phi Kappa Psi house in the early hours of Oct. 31. IU Police say the assault is currently under investigation.

“We are just trying to make a statement and say this isn’t OK. We want to have fun, we want to be there, but we want to make sure that we’re doing it safely,” Miller said.

Students in and outside of the Greek community say they support the move.

“I think it’s an important action that we’re taking,” IU freshman Rivkah Bunes said.

This isn’t the first time a step like this has been taken.

Back in 2017, IU and several other universities’ Greek life activities were put on hold because of hazing and sexual assault issues.

Grace Yoder, who says she is a sexual assault survivor and now runs a group advocating for victims, says she hopes this is the start of more permanent change.

“I think it’s a great idea and it’s a great start because it really hits the source of where the problems are coming from with that specific issue,” Yoder said.

Yoder is the president of Shadow the Silence and works to bridge the gap between survivors and non-survivors. She says she’d like to see even more be done.

“I want them [Indiana University] to actually speak on it because they haven’t spoken on it except for IUPD,” Yoder said. “The president hasn’t said anything, no board members have said anything and I would really like them to make some other changes as well.”

The Panhellenic Council and the Interfraternity Council are expected to release a joint statement on Friday.

An IU spokesperson said they would wait for the councils to speak before commenting.