Indiana University fraternity ordered to cease and desist

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A fraternity at Indiana University has been ordered to cease and desist.

Alpha Epsilon Pi was ordered to suspend all activities effective September 17.

Student affairs defines cease and desist as “an interim measure placed upon certain aspects of chapter operations when there is an immediate threat or ongoing investigation.”

“I can confirm they are on cease and desist but nothing more I can really add,” said a spokesperson for the university.

Alpha Epsilon Pi is under quarantine for COVID-19.

This story will be updated once more information is available.