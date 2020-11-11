Indiana to receive 2,750 vials of Eli Lilly COVID-19 antibody treatment

INDIANAPOLIS – Roughly 80,000 doses of Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 antibody treatment Bamlanivimab are being allocated across the country after the drug received FDA emergency use authorization for the treatment of recently diagnosed coronavirus. 2,750 vials will be allocated to Indiana by November 17, the sixth-highest allocation for states and territories.

Operation Warp Speed and the United States Department of Health and Human Services provided the critical update during a press briefing on Tuesday. The federal government will allocate 300,000 doses of Bamlanivimab to high-risk patients, with no out-of-pocket costs for the medication.

The antibody drug is authorized for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 cases in adults and pediatric patients 12 years who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 cases and/or hospitalization.

The goal is to reduce the hospitalization rate. This is the first drug authorized to neutralize COVID-19 and it was made in Indianapolis.

“At the same time we look outside and we have to feel concerned,” said Dave Ricks, CEO of Eli Lilly and Company. “The disease continues to spread.”

The emergency use authorization from the FDA comes just a few weeks after Eli Lilly ended an antibody trial in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Bamlanivimab is not authorized for patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19 or require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19.

“Taking this drug within the first 10 days of symptoms allowed 70 percent of those people who would have gone to the hospital not to,” said Ricks.

High-risk patients treated with Bamlanivimab showed reduced rates of symptoms and hospitalization. Bamlanivimab’s safety and effectiveness continues to be evaluated but Ricks said the safety data has been reassuring so far.

The federal government is responsible for the allocation to state health departments. It is all based on COVID-19 prevalence rates, including hospitalizations and total confirmed cases over the previous week.

Lilly began shipping Bamlanivimab immediately to AmerisourceBergen, a national distributor, which will distribute it as directed by the U.S. government’s allocation program. For the most up-to-date information regarding access to Bamlanivimab, patients should speak with their health care providers, and health care providers should contact their state health department directly.

“Getting therapeutics like this to patients has the potential to save thousands of lives and significantly reduce the disease’s burden on our health care system,” said Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services.

It comes at a critical time for Indiana as COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by more than 30 percent in November so far.

“Our medicine is for people newly diagnosed. It won’t protect it from spreading so we have to stay vigilant as a society as well,” said Ricks.

The federal government has a contract to purchase 300,000 doses of this product through December. They have the option to purchase another 650,000 doses through next June.