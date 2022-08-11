INDIANAPOLIS – After a long, but successful deployment to Kentucky, Indiana Task Force 1 is returning home Thursday afternoon.

Indiana Task Force 1 has been in Kentucky since July 28 to support search and rescue efforts following record flooding.

The team has been fighting heavy rainfall since being there, as well as dangerous heat and humidity. INTF1 tweeted on August 3 saying its crew has been working “tirelessly” to help the local people but were in good spirits.

INTF-1 continues Search & Rescue Operations in Eastern KY following record flooding. The team has been working tirelessly to assist locals. The region is now dealing with dangerous heat and humidity with a marginal risk for heavy rainfall. The team is healthy and in good spirits pic.twitter.com/zWJqjoSU6u — Indiana Task Force 1 (@IN_Task_Force_1) August 3, 2022

Task Force Leader Jay Settergren said they did have some communication issues during deployment due to power outages and traveling to remote areas.