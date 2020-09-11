Indiana Task Force 1 recalls deployment to Ground Zero

INDIANAPOLIS – In the hours following the 9-11 attacks, a group of Hoosier men and women deployed to Ground Zero. 62 men and women with Indiana Task Force 1 went to New York City 19 years ago to find survivors in the wreckage.

Task Force 1 is a group of experts in urban search and rescue but this was unlike any other call.

“It is kind of a solemn day to think back,” said Tom Neal, a division chief with the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Tom Neal remembers driving 16 hours straight to New York. Indiana Task Force 1 left the afternoon of September 11 and went down to Ground Zero.

“What I remember were just the sheer pieces of paper floating through the air just covered the ground. You could see it on top of other buildings,” said Neal.

Task Force 1 worked more than a week of 12-hour shifts at Ground Zero. Indiana Task Force 1 cleared the obliterated NYFD Station House 10 just blocks away which dispatched the first apparatus and personnel to the disaster. Indiana Task Force 1 dogs were also there to rescue trapped first responders in the wreckage.

Members believe more than 40 percent of the team is sick because of their exposure to toxins there.

Three firefighters who went with the task force have since passed away from cancer. Their names are Jaci Phillips, Sam Scott and Barry Green. Their names are etched on the Law Enforcement and Firefighters Memorial in downtown Indianapolis.

When the team returned to Indianapolis, thousands gave them a hero’s welcome at Monument Circle.

“People ask why do you do this, why would you go? Would you go again? I tell everybody that is part of public safety. It is what we do. It is why we joined the fire departments,” said Gerald George, Assistant Chief of Avon Fire.

George attends the memorials in Indianapolis on 9/11 to reflect on the people who lost their lives and the people who responded to Ground Zero.

“We don’t think about it every day, but obviously on the day it happens I think everybody should at least go back and reflect,” Geroge said.

Indiana Task Force 1 had been together for less than a decade. They were staffed by firefighters, dog handlers and paramedics from various Marion County fire departments.

The crew was rare in the United States. They were one of the few task forces certified by federal authorities, and its skills were urgently needed the day the planes flew into the World Trade Center.

“I hope we don’t ever forget that day, but on September the 12th there was patriotism that spread across this country that we all came together,” said Neal. “Difference races. Different cultures. We stood hand in hand for those at Ground Zero and those who paid the ultimate price and for those that perished in the towers. It is so much different than what it is today. There is so much divisiveness but on September 12th this nation came together.”