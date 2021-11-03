Indiana Supreme Court Justice David to retire in 2022 after 12 years

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Supreme Court Justice Steven H. David will retire next year after 12 years on the court, the state’s chief justice announced Wednesday.

Chief Justice Loretta Rush said David, 64, will step down from the state’s highest court in the fall of 2022. He was appointed to the five-justice court by then-Gov. Mitch Daniels in 2010 upon the retirement of Justice Ted Boehm and is the court’s longest-serving current justice.

Rush praised David in a news release, saying his “deep commitment to our Hoosier justice system and his tireless work have been aimed at upholding the rule of law and improving the judicial branch statewide.”

The Judicial Nominating Commission will search for a successor to fill the David’s vacancy on the court. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb will choose his successor from finalists chosen by that panel.

Holcomb said in a statement that David has served ”with distinction as a military judge, trial court judge and justice of the Indiana Supreme Court.”

“Giving of himself unfailingly to help others, Justice David embodies what it means to be a humble servant-leader and the legacy he is leaving is truly remarkable,” the governor said.

David retired from the Army in 2010 with the rank of colonel.

His wife, Catheryne Pully, is a commander in the Navy Reserve Judge Advocate General’s Corps. She was recently called to active duty to serve as general counsel for the two-star admiral responsible for managing, training, and administering the 110,000 men and women in the Navy Reserve.

Court spokeswoman Kathryn Dolan said that David knows his wife’s new job is a “challenging assignment — she’s moving to a Navy base.”

“He wants to support her in every way he can and needs flexibility in his schedule,” Dolan said.