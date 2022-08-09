INDIANA – Some elementary school students will get the chance to talk with astronauts aboard the International Space Station later this week.

In this photo provided by NASA, the International Space Station is seen from the Space Shuttle Atlantis as the two spacecraft perform their relative separation on July 19, 2011. Above and to the right of the space station is the moon far in the distance. (NASA via AP)

NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti will answer questions from students at Van Buren Elementary School in Nashville, Indiana on Thursday, August 11. Van Buren Elementary offers students educational experiences in STEM, the arts, and career-connecting learning. Governor Eric Holcomb will deliver opening remarks.

NASA says giving students the opportunity to connect with astronauts aboard the ISS provides a unique experience that can help enhance student learning, performance, and interest in STEM careers.

Students in California will also talk with astronauts on the ISS as well.

You can find videos and lesson plans highlighting research on the International Space Station at https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation.