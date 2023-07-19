INDIANAPOLIS — In August 2022, the number of jobs available within the Indiana Department of Education was 2,500. Now, that number is just under 3,300.

”Our number changes every day,” said Dr. Jeff Butts, Superintendent of the MSD Wayne Township.

Dr. Butts said his district has 80 vacancies with nine new positions that opened up just last week.

”What we’re seeing predominantly is there’s a lot more opportunity for teachers to return to a district where they live,” Dr. Butts said.

Other superintendents, like Dr. Harold Olin with Greenfield-Central Schools, said the increased competition among neighboring corporations has led to more vacancies to fill in the past two years.

”We intend to be as generous as we’ve ever been with this next collective bargaining agreement,” Dr. Olin said.

Both Dr. Olin and Dr. Butts said some of the toughest jobs to fill were in special education.

”We’ve had to use a few of the alternative licensing opportunities such as ISEAL to fill some of the special education positions,” Dr. Olin said.

ISEAL, which is short for Indiana Special Education Assisted Licensure, is a program that helps Indiana teachers become fully licensed to teach special education in public schools. In addition to ISEAL, student-teaching programs have also risen in popularity.

”We love hiring alumni, and so we have several scholarships that we give out and guarantee those students a job as they’re graduating,” Dr. Butts said.

Dr. Olin said other alternatives such as bringing in adjunct teachers and long-term subs are also helping but encourages other school districts to plan hiring decisions well in advance.

“I think that the state has been responsive both at the General Assembly level and the DOE,” Dr. Olin said. “We’re going to continue to look at alternatives to meet these needs.”

WXIN/WTTV reached out to the Indiana Department of Education for comment. We have yet to hear back.