Indiana State Police see increase in interstate shootings in Indinapolis area

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is urging motorists to be patient with one another as they see an increase in shootings on Indianapolis-area interstates.

So far in 2021, state troopers have investigated 30 incidents involving gunfire on Indianapolis-area intersates, mostly road-rage initiated. In comparison, in 2020, troopers investigated 23 interstate shootings.

Of the interstate shootings in 2021, one resulted in a homicide. Troopers arrested 28-year-old Antonio King for his alleged role in a March 31, 2021 shooting on I-65 near Lafayette Road.

The Indiana State Police says recklessly discharging a firearm is not only extremely dangerous, but it is also illegal. They diligently investigate each of these incidents with urgency and continue to work with county prosecutors to ensure criminal charges are filed when warranted.

“It’s scary to think that people feel like the resolve to their aggressive driving or their resolve to somebody elses mistake on the road is to utilize a firearm and shoot at them,” said Sgt. John Perrine with the Indiana State Police. “That’s what we’re seeing a pattern of lately is road rage leading to gunfire.”

The Indiana State Police is strongly discouraging drivers from engaging in any type of road rage. They say if a driver finds themselves a target of a road rage incident they should:

Remain calm, agitation or counter aggressive maneuvers can escalate the situation

Drive away from the aggressor by using a turn signal to change lanes, allowing the aggressor to pass, exit the highway, stop in a well-lit populated area

If stopped in traffic or in an area where you must stop due to a stop sign or stop light ensure all of your car doors are locked and leave yourself a path of escape

Immediately report the incident to police by calling 911 (Indiana Hands Free Law allows you to use a cell phone while driving to report an emergency to 911)