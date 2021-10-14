Indiana State Police open new lab to replace aging facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Indiana State Police opened a new lab facility in Fort Wayne today they hope will increase the production capacity for lab work in their investigations.

Work on the new facility, which ISP held a ribbon cutting for Wednesday, began in 2014.

It replaces their current lab which has been in use for 40 years.

The building features multiple labs, office space and plenty of room for growth as the facility will complete lab work for 18 counties.

“It’s really for our communities and for those who have been victims or have had family members that are victims of very, very violent crimes and I think you ask 99 out of 100 of people dressed like me they’ll tell you the same thing it’s not about us it’s about what we represent what we are capable of doing for other people not for ourselves,” said Doug Carter, superintendent of the Indiana State Police.

ISP leaders are eager to use the facilities to bring closure to families who are victims of crimes.