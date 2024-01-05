ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. — A Notre Dame Police Department Officer exchanged gunfire with a pair of burglary suspects on Thursday.

According to a press release, Indiana State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting incident. ISP reported that the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Corby Boulevard in South Bend.

Notre Dame Police were dispatched to the area just after 4:30 p.m. on a report of a burglary in progress. An NDPD Officer later observed two men exiting the a residence that was allegedly being burglarized.

ISP indicated the officer made contact with the suspects and gunfire was subsequently exchanged between the parties. The men then fled on foot and entered a black SUV, which escaped the area before police could locate and stop it, per ISP.

Police do not believe any of the parties involved in the incident were injured. ISP provided photos of the suspects and their vehicles in a press release.

Those with additional information on the incident are encouraged to contact state police at (574) 546-4900.

At the conclusion of their investigation, Indiana State Police will turn over all the information they collect over to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office for review.