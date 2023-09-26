ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 16-year-old.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to assist with its search for Guinevere Zimmerman, who was last seen in French Lick, Indiana, on Monday at 4 a.m. Officials described Zimmerman as a 5-foot-5, 120-pound 16-year-old with purple hair and blue eyes.

Zimmerman was last seen wearing dark clothing. Officials believe she is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Those with information on Zimmerman’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 812-723-2417. Individuals that locate Zimmerman can alternatively call 911.