Huntertown Ind. — Indiana State Police have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing Allen County woman. Police announced the cancellation at approximately 9:32 p.m.

Officials initially reported that 88-year-old Quirina Arriaga Zarazua was last seen at approximately 4:45 p.m. Saturday near Huntertown, Indiana, which is located about 135 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Zarazua was described as 4-foot-10, 106 pounds, gray-haired and brown-eyed.

Zarazua was wearing a white and black blouse, blue jeans and tan shoes before she went missing.