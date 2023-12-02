BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing senior.

Photo of Roderick courtesy of ISP.

According to a press release, 66-year-old Rick L. Roderick was last seen on Dec. 2 at 1 a.m. Police believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Police described Roderick as a 6-foot, 220-pound man with brown hair and brown eyes. Roderick was wearing dark pants and no shirt the last time he was seen.

Roderick is from Hartford City, Indiana, which is located about 64 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Those with information on Roderick’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Blackford County Sheriff’s Office at (765) 348-0930. Those that locate Roderick can also call 911.