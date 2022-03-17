INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is investigating after a woman was shot while driving on I-70 westbound Thursday afternoon.

The Indiana State Police said the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday on I-70 westbound at the 89.6 mile marker. This is between I-465 and Post Road.

When police arrived, they found a 21-year-old woman inside a vehicle suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital for treatment. Her condition is not known as of the time of this report. A man was also in the vehicle, but he was not hit by gunfire.

A preliminary investigation indicates the woman was driving on I-70 when they were allegedly shot at by someone in another vehicle. After being hit, the woman drove into the inner shoulder, coming to rest against the center wall.

Police do not have a description of the suspect or suspect vehicle as of the time of this report. They ask anyone driving in the area of I-70 between I-465 and Post Road around 2:25 p.m. that may have witnessed the incident to call the Indiana State Police at (317) 899-8577 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).