NEW CASTLE, Ind. — The Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in New Castle Monday evening.

Officers from the New Castle Police Department responded to a shots fired call near the 200 block of N. 29th Street around 10:22 p.m. Upon arrival, they set up a perimeter around the residence and attempted to communicate with individuals inside.

Officers were able to remove two individuals from the house through negotiation. Investigators said the suspect, who was later identified as 59-year-old Donald Guffey Jr., barricaded himself inside the residence and refused to answer any further communications attempted by police.

Once the SWAT team arrived, investigators continued to call out Guffey from the residence. At some point, Guffey approached a front window of the home with a firearm and engaged officers, ending with two officers from the New Castle SWAT team discharging their department-issued rifles.

Guffey was struck once and was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

This is an active investigation by the ISP and will be turned over to the Henry County Prosecutor for review once completed.