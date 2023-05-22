INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis driver is at a local hospital after being wounded by gunfire following a recent road rage incident on 465.

Indiana State Police detectives responded around 4:15 p.m. Sunday to I-465 southbound near Brookville Road for a person shot.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, had been driving a white Kia when the shooting occurred.

“This is a trend we’ve seen on the rise over the last several years, road rage incidents that lead to gunfire,” ISP Sgt. John Perrine said. “It’s dangerous and people are getting hurt.”

Sgt. Perrine said after the shooting a passenger in the victim’s car called 911 and the victim was rushed to the hospital, where he is expected to survive.

ISP detectives said the suspect pulled alongside the victim, yelled out the window and swerved toward the victim before the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.

So far this year, Indiana State Police have investigated 23 shootings on Indianapolis area interstates. Last year there were 27 shootings on the same date.

Those don’t include a much larger number of road rage cases where guns are displayed or pointed without being fired.

“Somebody who recklessly chooses to fire a gun from a moving vehicle, it’s irresponsible gun ownership and it’s illegal,” Perrine said. “And we’re going to hold people accountable for these decisions.”

State Police did make an arrest following a different road rage shooting here on I-465 near Mann Road last week.

According to the affidavit, 21-year-old Carlos Avelar got mad when a car tried to pass him, so he sped up, refused to let the victim over, started brake checking the other car and allegedly fired shots from his car, although that victim was not hurt.

Booking photo for Carlos Avelar

Avelar was arrested for criminal recklessness and illegal weapons possession. Court records show he had an active arrest warrant out of California for robbery.

“Only in recent history are we seeing the high number of road rage incidents leading to the involvement of guns,” said Perrine.

In addition to those shootings, ISP has responded to 77 road rage incidents around Indianapolis this year where guns were displayed without shots being fired.

That is why State Police offered some advice to everyone who gets behind the wheel.

“Everybody makes errors while they drive,” said Perrine. “Do not engage in road rage at any time, whether you’re the aggressor or the victim. Disengage.”

Anyone with information about the Sunday incident is asked to contact the Indiana State Police or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262 (8477).

State police ask all drivers to call 911 to report road rage incidents.