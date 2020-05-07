Indiana State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Indiana State Police is investigating a shooting involving a Muncie Police officer Thursday.

The Indiana State Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Thursday. An off-duty officer in plain clothes was driving in the area of West Memorial Drive and Liberty when he saw a suspect wanted for an ongoing investigation.

The officer called for help before the Indiana State Police said he stopped the man and identified himself. The officer and suspect, identified as 41-year-old Davy Gibson, struggled before Gibson pulled free and ran away.

Police chased the man, finding him in the front yard of a home holding an axe. The Indiana State Police said Gibson refused to follow officers’ orders to drop the axe.

Police ended up shooting Gibson once before rendering first aid and transporting him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing as of the time of this report.