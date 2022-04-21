BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police has been asked to join the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Brown County.

On Wednesday, at approximately 9 p.m., Brown County Sheriff’s deputies and Nashville Police officers were called to a residence about a suicidal subject in rural Brown County.

As officers made contact with the male outside of the residence, the man pointed a handgun toward the officers, according to an Indiana State Police news release. One of the officers fired at least one shot from their department-issued handgun hitting the subject.

The subject was flown to an Indianapolis hospital for potentially life-threatening injuries. His current medical condition is unknown. No one else was injured in the incident.

The identity of the subject as well as the identity of the officers involved will be forthcoming. The investigation will be turned over to the Brown County prosecutor for review and determination of charges, if any, are to be filed.