LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police detained a woman after responding to an Amber Alert that originated out of Iowa Wednesday night in northwest Indiana.

ISP said the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received information around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday related to an Amber Alert that initially occurred in Iowa. ISP said the dispatch center then received another call from the Iowa State Patrol which indicated that the subject of an Amber Alert was possibly located near the Indiana Welcome Center off of I-80 at Kennedy Avenue.

ISP troopers were dispatched to the area and were able to locate a Chevrolet Cruz, which the Iowa State Patrol had identified as the subject’s vehicle, and initiated a traffic stop.

ISP said a woman and a 14-year-old juvenile inside the vehicle were positively identified as the same individuals described in the Amber Alert. The driver, identified as 36-year-old Jessica Rae Williams of Des Moines, Iowa, was brought into custody and transported to the Lake County Jail to await extradition back to Iowa by the Des Moines Police Department.

Child Protection Services placed the juvenile in its custody until they are reunited with their custodial guardian, ISP said.