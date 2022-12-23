INDIANAPOLIS – The winter weather has kept Indiana state troopers busy.

As of 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, Indiana State Police have assisted 596 drivers statewide since the start of the winter storm, according to Sgt. Matt Ames. They’ve responded to 245 crashes causing damage, 49 crashes resulting in injuries and 218 slide-offs, Ames said.

“Those secondary roads are very slick and hazardous right now and that’s where we’re working most of our slide-offs,” Sgt. Ames said.

A trooper was hit while responding to a crash, but he was not hospitalized and is expected to be OK, Ames added.

Sgt. Ames urges drivers to slow down and be careful.

“99% of the accidents that we work out here – the number one contributing factor is that people are driving too fast for the road conditions,” he said. “Just ’cause the speed limit says 70 miles an hour out on the interstate doesn’t mean it’s okay to drive 70 miles an hour when there’s a snowstorm going on.”

Since some roads are still slick, Sgt. Ames encourages Hoosiers to limit travel as much as possible through Friday evening.