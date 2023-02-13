TIPPECANOE Co., Ind. — Indiana State Police have arrested a man described as a ‘serious violent felon’ after allegedly finding a rifle, a fake ID and marijuana on him during a traffic stop.

An ISP trooper was patrolling Interstate 65 in Tippecanoe County around 3 a.m. Monday when the incident occurred.

The trooper, ISP said, saw a 2018 silver Dodge Charger driving over the speed limit near the 172 mile marker of I-65 and pulled the car over.

While talking with the driver, the trooper said he smelled a marijuana odor coming from the car. The trooper also “noticed indicators that criminal activity might be afoot,” ISP said in a news release.

Police said that a passenger in the car initially gave the trooper a false ID card. The man, later identified as 31-year-old John Vinson of Crown Point, is considered a “serious violent felon”.

ISP searched the car and allege that inside Vinson had a rifle, marijuana and a digital scale in his possession. The evidence seized by ISP is shown below:

Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police

Vinson was arrested and taken to Tippecanoe County Jail. The car’s driver got a citation and was released from the scene, ISP said.

Vinson now faces the following charges:

Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon – Level 4 Felony

Identity deception – Level 6 Felony

Dealing marijuana – Level 6 Felony

Possession of marijuana (prior) – Level 6 Felony

Possession of a false government ID – Class A Misdemeanor

Refusal to identify – Class C Misdemeanor

After the arrest, ISP said troopers found out that Vinson had active warrants for his arrest out of Tippecanoe County and Marion County.