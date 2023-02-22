COLUMBUS, Ind. — Indiana State Police have arrested a Bartholomew County man on multiple charges related to child pornography.

ISP troopers with the Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 61-year-old Kevin Batman of Columbus on Tuesday after serving a warrant at his rural Bartholomew County residence.

The investigation into Batman started in September 2022, ISP said, when a cybertip came in regarding the 61-year-old man. Detectives eventually found that Batman possessed “images depicting child pornography”.

Troopers obtained a search warrant for Batman’s residence, according to ISP. The warrant was served Tuesday, Feb. 21.

While searching Batman’s home, ISP said troopers found additional child porn in his possession.

Batman was arrested and charged with 7 counts of level 5 felony child porn possession and 1 count of level 4 child porn possession. He is being held in the Bartholomew County Jail.