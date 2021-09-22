Indiana State Museum readies Halloween events and becomes ‘spooky state’

Throughout the month of October, the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites will host a variety of events that are equal parts entertaining and educational for all ages. Individuals can find additional information and purchase tickets on their website.

The event schedule will be as follows:

Central Indiana

High Spirits (October 8; Family Show 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Adult Show from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.) — “Enjoy an evening of mystery and magic as Richard Darshwood presents a show that must be seen to be believed! The family show is appropriate for ages 5 and older, while the adults-only show features an after-hours tour of the House of the Singing Winds, plus cocktails and hors d’oeuvres during the show. Both shows take place in the visitor center.”

Northern Indiana

Owl-Oween (October 16, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.) — “Learn about owls, bats, raccoons, snakes and other creatures of the night, plus natural remedies – and even radioactivity – during this annual event. Children are encouraged to attend this Halloween event in costume and enjoy treats at various stops along the way. Dress for the weather and bring a flashlight to guide your way. This is a rain-or-shine event.”

Southeastern Indiana

Literally, A Haunted House (October 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-23 and 29-30; 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.) — “Scaring visitors since 1985, the Culbertson Mansion’s annual haunted house is full of thrills and chills taking place in the mansion’s Carriage House. After the mansion was auctioned off, the Carriage House fell into disuse, but dark legends abound concerning fires, spiritual activity and even demonic possession. Are you brave enough to enter? Come if you dare! Masks are strongly encouraged during this event.”

Southwestern Indiana

Halloween Hullaballoo (October 16 and 23; 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.) — “Test your bravery while traveling along our haunted trails or attempting to escape the mummy’s curse in The Tomb. For those a little less brave, check out spooky games, create a creepy craft and take a tour of the property on a haunted hayride. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. Don’t forget your trick-or-treat bags for some Halloween goodies!”

