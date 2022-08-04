BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Bartholomew County’s prosecutor is facing charges after the Indiana State Police heard complaints from his neighbor, who alleged he threatened his life on Mother’s Day.

In a probable cause affidavit unsealed Thursday, a detective with the Indiana State Police said they spoke with William Nash’s neighbors who said they were concerned for their safety due to Nash’s erratic behavior, position and power.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on Mother’s Day. The document says the neighbor was mowing his yard when he noticed Nash aggressively approaching him with an angry look on his face.

The neighbor told the detective that Nash yelled at him saying “You have dangerous dogs, this is the last time. You yell about a BB gun being dangerous, your dogs are dangerous.” The neighbor explained to the detective that Nash has shot a BB gun towards their house in the past.

The document says the neighbor told Nash to get off his property and his wife came out to see if he was okay. Later on, the neighbor was mowing and came across a collar with the name of a pet. The number went to Nash’s voicemail.

When the neighbor saw Nash in the back yard gardening, the document said he walked around his own fence, staying on his property. The neighbor told Nash “Hey Bill found this, I think it is yours.”

The neighbor told police that Nash told him that the collar was his, and didn’t know why it was on the neighbor’s property. The document said the neighbor asked him if he wanted to discuss it like adults, when Nash started yelling at him.

You think a BB gun is dangerous! Your dogs are dangerous! A BB gun is not going to kill you! You have kids playing with the dogs! You think a BB gun can kill you! I can kill you! I will kill you and Indiana State Law says I can kill you! Dude, you came into my yard screaming at me about shooting a BB gun! You put up a fence! Throw it and go, the last time I checked I am still the chief law enforcement officer until December 31 so go ahead and call the cops! Good luck with that! Throw me my thing! William Nash according to his neighbor as cited in the probable cause affidavit

The neighbor’s wife heard the yelling and started a recording after allegedly hearing Nash say “Indiana Law says I can kill you.” The document says the rest of the statement was captured on the recording.

The neighbors told the Indiana State Police Detective that they are in fear for their safety and believe that Nash can carry out his threats to kill the neighbor he was yelling at.

A special prosecutor has been appointed to the case. Nash was charged with the following:

obstruction of justice causing a person to withhold or unreasonably delay in producing any testimony, information, document, or thing

intimidation where the threat is to commit a forcible felony

intimidation

interference with the reporting of a crime

disorderly conduct

four counts of harassment by telegraph, mail or other written communication