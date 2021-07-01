Indiana State Fair to host state’s largest Ferris wheel

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair will soar to major heights this summer with what’s being called the largest Ferris wheel in the state!

Fair organizers say the Hoosier Cruiser Super Wheel will make its debut at this year’s fair, scheduled to run from July 30 to August 22.

The 150-foot tall attraction will be located on the north stretch of the state fairgrounds.

Tickets will be $10 per rider or $15 for a VIP upgrade.

The Hoosier Cruiser Super Wheel will feature 36 climate controlled gondolas that can seat four to six guests for a birds-eye view of the fairgrounds and all that surrounds it.