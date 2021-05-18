Indiana State Fair seeks to hire hundreds of seasonal workers for this year’s event

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Fair returns in 2021—and hundreds of seasonal employees are needed to make this year’s event a success.

The fair was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 edition is scheduled for July 30 through Aug. 22.

The 12th annual Indiana State Fair Job Fair is set for Tuesday, May 25, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center in the Agriculture/Horticulture Building, 1202 E. 38th Street.

Candidates seeking a seasonal position at the upcoming fair can complete an application and have an on-site interview.

Hundreds of seasonal positions are available in parking, gates, security, operations, tractor shuttles and education. Organizers said the jobs are ideal for college students, retirees, individuals with full-time jobs who want to earn extra money and others.

Applicants should bring a copy of the resume and will be required to wear a face covering. Those who do not have a mask when they arrive will be provided with one.

Jobseekers who are unable to attend the job fair in person can visit the State Fairgrounds’ Employment Office, located inside the Fall Creek Parkway entrance/Gate 6 at the Public Safety Building, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

You can also learn more about the jobs at the Indiana State Fair’s website.