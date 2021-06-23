Indiana State Fair Free Stage lineup announced; Beach Boys, Noah Cyrus among performers

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s one of the biggest draws of the Indiana State Fair: free live music!

Organizers have announced their complete lineup for this year’s Free Stage, and it features some pop sensations, Rock and Roll of Fame members, and gospel greats.

Indiana State Fair Free Stage lineup

• State Fair Yacht Rock Night with Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall & Orleans presented by

Yacht Rock Radio – Friday, July 30

• John Waite and Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty, presented by IndianaRockHistory.com –

Saturday, July 31

• Mary Mary, presented by WTLC FM – Sunday, August 1

• Josh Turner – Wednesday, August 4

• Run Forrest Run, Ultimate 90s Party Band – Thursday, August 5

• Noah Cyrus – Friday, August 6

• Blanco Brown – Saturday, August 7

• Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, presented by WTLC FM – Sunday, August 8

• for KING & COUNTRY – Wednesday, August 11

• TBA – Thursday, August 12

• Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe – Friday, August 13

• Home Free – Saturday, August 14

• Casting Crowns – Sunday, August 15

• Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association,

Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills – Wednesday, August 18

• Barracuda – America’s Heart Tribute – Thursday, August 19

• The Beach Boys – Friday, August 20

• Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair, presented by Radio Latina – featuring AK7, Banda Blanca

and La sonora Dinamita de Colombia – Saturday, August 21

• Gospel Music Festival with headliner Hezekiah Walker, presented by WTLC AM & FM – Sunday,

August 22

All shows at the Indiana State Fair Free Stage are free with admission to the fair. Seating is first come, first served.

This year’s State Fair is from July 30 to August 22.