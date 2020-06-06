Indiana State Department of Health reports 442 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANA — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 442 new COVID-19 cases as the state continues to gradually reopen.

The ISDH reported 442 new COVID-19 cases and 32 new COVID-19 deaths Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 36,997 and 2,110 respectively.

The COVID-19 deaths are reported based on when the department received the information from counties. Saturday’s report ranges from 4/9 through 6/5.

New statewide deaths by day (Photo//Indiana State Department of Health)

Marion County reported 10,276 total cases and 616 total deaths, the most in the state.

The ISDH says the intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of today, more than 37 percent of ICU beds and nearly 83 percent of ventilators are available.

As of Saturday, 297,530 people have been tested, with 12.4% testing positive for COVID-19. On Friday, Indiana’s top health official said OptumServe, a contractor hired by the state to expand testing across the state, has not been meeting its target of providing results to those tested within 48 hours.

Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said about 36,000 tests have been done by the company so far and that her agency was looking to move some of the testing sites to better locations and possibly create some mobile teams to travel to possible outbreak sites.

OptumServe, which is a division of insurance giant UnitedHealth Group, has a $17.9 million contract with the state for the first month of testing. Box said that contract was being renewed for a second month, which is expected to cost the state at least $21 million.

The ISDH encourages Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.

ISDH is hosting a free walk-up testing site Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or while supplies last, in the parking lot at Capitol Avenue and Ohio Street in downtown Indianapolis. To find other testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.