Indiana soldier dies in non-combat-related incident while serving in Iraq

INDIANAPOLIS — The United States Department of Defense (DOD) announced the death of Sgt. Christopher Wesley Curry, 23, from Terre Haute, Indiana on Tuesday.

Curry was a soldier supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq, according to DOD’s website.

He died on Monday, May 4, in Erbil, Iraq, from a non-combat-related incident which is currently being investigated.

An Operation Inherent Resolve news release also said the cause of death remains under investigation, and that COVID-19 is not suspected

DOD said Curry was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Fort Wainwright, Alaska.

“Sgt. Curry joined Charlie Company in April 2019 and immediately became a part of our Army family. His technical expertise enabled the unit to deploy from Alaska in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, and his continued effort eased the Company’s transition while in theater,” said Lt. Col. Jimmy Howell, 3-21 Infantry commander. “Sgt. Curry’s incessant optimism was the hallmark of his personality, and often provided respite for others during times of stress.

“His honesty, light heartedness, and wit will always be remembered by his brothers in arms. His loss is being felt immensely by Charlie Company, 3-21 Infantry, and the 1/25th SBCT. It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to one of our own.”