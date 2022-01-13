Indiana snow chances this weekend, uncertainty remains

INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Thursday! The rest of this afternoon will feature cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Overnight tonight we keep the mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 20s.

Friday will again be cloudy with temperatures a bit lower, in the middle 30s. Overnight lows in the 20s.

I know all eyes are on our snow chances, so let’s get into it.

Snow chances will begin Friday night into Saturday morning. This round of snow will likely stay to our south and west, impacting Bloomington, Seymour, and areas south and west. In Indy, we could get a light dusting of snow. Saturday will feature light snow showers to our south and west and continue to move south. Temperatures will be in the 20s.

Sunday, the same storm will make a turn to the north and east. This will bring some snow showers to our south and east counties, bringing another dusting of snow.

Monday will feature a few flurries. Temperatures all weekend will be in the 20s and 30s.

IF this storm track changes EVEN IN THE SLIGHTEST, our forecast will have BIG changes. Small changes in track mean big changes for snow totals. There is still a lot of uncertainty in the placement of this storm. We will be able to nail the forecast down more on Friday so stay up-to-date on the forecast.