Indiana small businesses left behind after Paycheck Protection Program runs dry

PENDLETON, Ind. — It’s been more than a month since The Bank Restaurant in Pendleton has had a dine-in customer. Along with their usual revenue, help is nowhere to be seen.

“You almost feel like you’re isolated on an island all alone with nowhere to go,” said owner Robin Brammer. “That’s what it feels like.”

Robin and her husband Garry own The Bank. They tried to apply for SBA loans, including the Paycheck Protection Program. After less than two weeks, they learned the program ran out of money and their loan wasn’t accepted yet.

“So punch in the gut one, and then when you hear some people got $20 million, punch in the gut number two,” Garry said.

Before the money ran out, franchise restaurants like Ruth’s Chris and Potbelly Sandwich Shop were granted millions of dollars through the program. The SBA says they were eligible to receive it.

“I understand people are thinking, ‘Oh it’s the corporation.’ It’s not necessarily the corporation that is qualifying–it’s actually the franchisee who certainly is a small business.” said Rob Scott, Great Lakes Regional Director for the SBA.

While it was up to the SBA to approve the loans, it was up to banks and lenders to submit the loans. There are now lawsuits alleging that banks prioritized their bigger clients first, leaving the smaller businesses behind.

“We at the SBA do not have any authority to basically tell a bank that you need to do first come first serve,” Scott said. “It was kind of independently up to them”

The SBA says nearly 24,000 PPP loans were granted in Indiana, totaling nearly $6 billion. However, the Indiana chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses says 80% of their members have received nothing, and are still waiting for help.

“I think in time we’ll learn the big banks…. they picked the winners and the losers in this,” Garry said.

The Brammers had to let go 18 of their 20 employees. They were hoping to hire them back with the PPP loan. Now, they’ll have to hope there is a second round of funding and this time they’ll make the cut.

“We’ll apply for it again, hoping for the best but planning for the worst,” said Robin.

After not receiving the loan, The Bank Restaurant was planning to close down this past weekend, but the Indiana National Guard came to the rescue, purchasing 100 dinners every night to feed their soldiers.

As of April 13, the Paycheck Protection Program has granted over 1 million loans, and the average loan size was roughly $240,000.