INDIANAPOLIS – The severe line of storms that went through Indiana Friday evening led to power outages.

According to Duke Energy’s outage map, more than 27,000 people were without power just before midnight.

AES Indiana reported less than 1,000 power outages just before midnight.

Heavy rain and heavy wind at my apartment in Downtown Indianapolis! Be careful and take shelter! #INwx pic.twitter.com/NcgLAx9PbR — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) April 1, 2023

Sirens went off in Marion and Johnson counties on Friday evening.

If you’ve seen any storm damage near you, email fox59news@fox59.com.