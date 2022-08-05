INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Senate is set to vote on a proposed abortion ban bill Friday afternoon after it passed through the House with several amendments earlier in the day.

Senate Bill 1 on abortion passed in a 62 to 38 vote Friday in the House and now heads back to the Senate. The House vote followed four hours of discussion and a last-ditch procedural move by Democrats to indefinitely postpone the measure before the final vote. The motion failed, setting the stage for the final vote.

SB1 was previously passed in the Senate 26-20, garnering just enough votes to advance to the other chamber. A House committee heard public testimony on the measure and approved several amendments earlier this week. For more information and details on these amendments, click here.

Also on Friday, the House approved a bill focusing on inflation relief for Hoosiers. For more information on this bill and the Special Session as a whole, click here.