Indiana sees spike of more than 500 coronavirus cases since Sunday, 12 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths since Sunday. That brings the state’s total to 139 deaths.

There are 533 new cases of the coronavirus in Indiana since Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 4,944.

Marion County has a total of 1,956 cases. That’s 196 more cases since Sunday, and the most in the state. Confirmed cases of the coronavirus are present in 89 of Indiana’s 92 counties.

The new numbers show 26,191 people have been tested statewide.

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.

April 6, 2020