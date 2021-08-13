4 additional school districts requiring masks regardless of vaccination status

INDIANA — As school districts begin to see increased cases of coronavirus among the student population, three additional school districts are requiring everyone to wear masks, regardless of vaccine status.

Noblesville Schools released a COVID-19 update Friday afternoon saying COVID rates are putting in-person learning, athletics, performing arts, and special events and activities at risk.

District administrators say they are seeing COVID rates that are already at the peak of what they experienced last winter. Absentee rates are among the highest they have ever seen.

The administrators say the many students are coming to school with symptoms of illness, despite its COVID protocol. They say anyone with symptoms should stay home.

Hamilton Southeastern schools administrators also say they have seen an increase of COVID cases in the student population. Since classes begin, they have tracked 80 positive cases in the student population with more than 500 close contacts.

In response, administrators at both districts say masks will be required for all students, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status. Carmel Clay Schools and MSD Lawrence Township also say all students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear a mask beginning August 16.

In addition, Hamilton Southeastern Schools administrators say they are reducing the length of quarantine for unvaccinated students/staff if asymptomatic. It will now be:

10 day, with return to school on day 11 OR

7 day, with return to school on day 8 if negative PCR test on day 5, 6, or 7

Noblesville Schools administrators say approved masks include cloth, neck gaiter, disposal or medical grade. Bandanas are not approved for use as a mask and face shields will only be used by select staff and students in specific, approved situations.

They strongly encourage staff, students, and families who are eligible to receive a COVID vaccination. To support this, they are hosting an immunization clinic at the Noblesville Schools Community Center located at 1775 Field Drive on August 25 from 3-7 p.m. They will offer the Pfizer COVID vaccine for students 12 and older along with adults.

To participate in the immunization clinic, please sign up here and complete a consent form either online with code IN65942 or by downloading, signing and bringing a hard copy from the links below. Participants are asked to bring their health insurance card, if they have one. They will still provide vaccinations for uninsured students.