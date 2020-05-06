Indiana schools implement new grading guidelines during e-learning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – School districts are having to look at how they grade students as they discover e-learning challenges. It’s an important conversation that could impact what you see on your child’s next report card.

Teachers at Fortville Elementary and throughout the Mt. Vernon Community School Corporation are finding unique ways to teach like reading bedtime stories to Kindergarten students or teaching showing students how baby chicks hatching.

“Creating one-on-one zoom meetings with kiddos, walking them through technology, walking them through a math problem,” Stacy Muffler, the Principal at Fortville Elementary explained.

Muffler is proud of her team and her students as they adjust to learning from a distance. While they do so, the district is having to adjust how teachers’ grade.

“We have to be really honest, that their needs are different, and their environments and their day-to-day right now is very different,” Muffler added, “We’re assessing student learning the best we can.”

For students in second grade through 12th, traditional A through F grades are still being used for assignments. Kindergarten and first graders and their parents will receive feedback from their teachers.

“Students, if they get that passing grade they’re going to get that A+ and if they don’t get that passing grade there are going to be some conversations with the teaching team, the administrators, we’re going to review that student work before we assign an F, if we have to,” Muffler said.

The same discussions are happening across Central Indiana. At Indianapolis Public Schools, the goal is to not penalize a student for their circumstances at home. Nathalie Henderson, the Chief Schools Officer with IPS explained how students in K through 8 would be impacted.

“We focused on being able to tell a parent your student was highly engaged, engaged or limited engagement in home learning,” said Henderson.

Indianapolis Public Schools is freezing third quarter grades, so grades can only go up, not down.

“They will still be able to be graded but again we’re thinking about the work they are completing during home learning and we’ve also giving guidance that their grades should not be lowered, any lower than they were third quarter,” said Henderson, “We wanted to make sure nobody felt like we were grading their ability and whatever was happening in their lives.”

Lawrence Township is similar. Third quarter grades will be used, and work completed through e-learning can increase them.

In Carmel, elementary students and their parents will receive feedback. There are no grades for art, music and PE and for middle and high schoolers there will be no final exams. Grades will be calculated by averaging quarters.

“Every kid is going to be impacted, absolutely,” said Muffler, “There’s no secret about that.”

The Indiana Department of Education suggests schools find a way to keep kids on a level playing field and provided a list of recommendations.

Grading practices should never be punitive. Consider setting a policy that bases a letter grade on the previous body of work, while allowing a grade to be raised or lowered, based on evidence during the extended remote learning time. This will ensure greater equity for all students, particularly those who may be lacking in resources and supports.

Consider competency-based grading and alternative ways students can demonstrate learning.

Concentrate on providing meaningful feedback on student progress once or twice a week.

“Giving yourself some grace and recognizing that we know when we return to school in whatever format that looks like, we will work with students wherever they are,” Henderson added.

“This is our superpower,” said Muffler, “It’s really going to be important for the beginning of the year for us to jump right in and see where kiddos are and meet them right there where they are at.”