Indiana Republican State Convention changes to virtual

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Republican Party announced the 2020 Indiana Republican State Convention will shift to a virtual format due to necessary restrictions on large gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Not being able to conduct a traditional, in-person convention this year is sad news for me and for all Hoosier Republicans who look forward to charting the course for our Party of Purpose together,” said Kyle Hupfer, chairman of the Indian Republican Party.

“But the Indiana Republican State Committee’s top priority every step of the way has been making sure that our delegates select our party’s nominees for lieutenant governor and attorney general – and this is the only move that can ensure that will happen.”

The party said last month the Indiana Republican State Committee approved temporary rules to allow for this type of convention.

Indiana GOP officials said voting will be conducted by mail, with delegates receiving ballots around June 22, which will then be returned to an independent accounting firm by July 9. Ballots will be counted on July 10, with the option for each candidate to have watchers in the room.

The convention will include speeches from each attorney general candidate, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and a keynote address from Governor Eric Holcomb.

“The Republican State Committee waited as long as we could to make this decision and considered many alternatives,” said Hupfer. “However, this was the only option – with the uncertainty of future restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic – that provided certainty that our delegates would be able to vote for our party’s nominees.”