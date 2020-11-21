Indiana reports first flu season death

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported the first death associated with influenza for the 2020-2021 flu season.

The weekly influenza report shows a person 65 or older died sometime between November 1 and November 7.

Nationwide, the CDC reports that clinical laboratories reported 319 positive influenza specimines since September 27. Sesonal influenza activity remains lower than usual for this time of year.

So far, there have been no influenza-associated pediatric deaths for the 2020-2021 season. The weekly mortality surveillance data reported by the CDC shows among the 2,187 deaths reported for week 46, 1,260 had COVID-19 listed as an underlying or contributing cause of death on the death certificate and 2 listed influenza.

The ISDH reported in its report that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may affect healthcare-seeking behavior.

Health officials urge everyone to get a flu vaccination to prevent a strain on hospitals.